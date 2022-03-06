Visakhapatnam: career guidance project ‘Mission Ekalavya-2022’ concludes

The programme aimed at creating awareness among tribal children

A career guidance project called “Mission Ekalavya – 2022” conducted for the students of various educational institutions, under the jurisdiction of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, concluded at Paderu recently.

The programme was organised from February 21 to 26 on the initiation of ITDA Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna. The objective of the programme was to create awareness among ambitious tribal children, who do not have information on future alternative career opportunities, owing to their locational constraints and lack of right guidance.

The students of various educational institutions, studying in class 10 th, Intermediate and degree participated. Mr. Gopala Krishna noted that the programme was tailor-made to meet the career needs of the tribal students. The key elements of the programme included: right approach to learning, public speaking and focus on Constitutional protection and statutory safeguards as per Schedule-5 of the Indian Constitution