Visakhapatnam: cancer treatment has undergone a sea change with the advent of genomic profiling of tumours, says oncologist

January 08, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The three-day 16th Global Health Summit, organised by the American Association of Physicians of Indian origin (AAPI), here, ended with a call for a new global health order, that is coherent and inclusive, to come out with innovative solutions to emerging challenges, and to prevent disease rather than treating the sick.

Participating in a panel discussion on newer treatment modalities in radiation oncology, surgical oncology, update on systemic therapies for cancer, strategies to control cancer and economies of cancer drugs, D. Raghunadha Rao, founder-Director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, reiterated that “the therapeutic landscape of cancer has undergone a sea change with the advent of genomic profiling of tumours. It was important for oncologists to periodically retrain in the interpretation of such complex reports, so as to understand the current status of the tumour and the best drugs to choose for the molecular target, in a given patient. This leads to precision medicine and personalised cancer treatment that was most effective and least toxic.”

More than 350 doctors, including 100 from the USA, were among the speakers, who shared their knowledge and expressed insightful views on treatment for children, cancer and modern treatment procedures.

Brainstorming sessions on mental health, non-communicable diseases, cardiology, diabetes and kidney diseases, gastroenterology, blindness prevention and current trends in infant mortality were held.