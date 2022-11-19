Visakhapatnam: cancer survivors share success stories to boost confidence among patients

November 19, 2022 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Apollo Cancer Centres organised a cancer survivors interaction programme - “Victorious Vanithalu” with an aim to motivate those who are fighting cancer at its Arilova campus here on Saturday. A good number of women cancer survivors shared their experiences fighting cancer and gave a sign of reassurance among the patients. The hospital management has also conducted singing event to cheer them up.

A 50-year-old cancer survivor stressed that self-confidence and strong will is needed to fight the cancer. She said that even during the chemotheraphy, she did her household works without the help of maid. She also suggested the patients to keep up with some good household activity rather than being idle.

Another survivor said that rushing to the hospital immediately and consulting a good doctor should be done when some one notices symptoms of cancer.

Radiation Oncologist Suman Das said that Apollo Hospitals used to organise such events before COVID-19 to showcase the strength of women cancer survivors to the patients to build self confidence and courage. He also said that Apollo has been conducting a number of programmes to create awareness on cancer.

Dr Jaya Sree Kuna, another Radition Oncologist, explained the importance of support from the family members and friends to the patients.

Dr A Ramesh and Dr Praveen also spoke.

Earlier, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari attended the programme as the chief guest and lauded the hospital management for coming up with such programmes to boost confidence of patients undergoing treatment.