Visakhapatnam: Call to plant more saplings and protect sparrows

May 22, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University’s Dr. Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies in association with NGOs Forum organised an awareness programme on protection of endangered species like sparrows, particularly in summer, and need for planting more saplings. The centre director P. Usha stressed the role of women in protecting environment by referring to various agitations launched by them for environmental protection. She motivated the students to plant more saplings and protect the species. NGO Forum secretary Pragnan Kumar and Green Climate team coordinator J.V. Ratnam among others participated.