Visakhapatnam: call to make yoga an integral of part of daily life

Various organisations conduct yoga sessions in city on the occasion of International Yoga Day

The eight International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations was marked by performance of asanas, pranayama and meditations, speeches on the importance of yoga in daily life to keep oneself fit and healthy, at various places in the city on Tuesday.

Divisional Railway Manager, Anup Satpathy, E Co R WWO president Parijata Satpathy, ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer R.N.A. Parida, and branch Officers and staff performed various asanas.

Mr. Anup Satpathy called upon the participants to adopt a healthy lifestyle by making this ancient tradition an integral part of their daily life for mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing. The event was also organised at various venues all over Waltair Division.

Over 200 sadhakas of different age groups, including employees, housewives and schoolchildren, performed asanas, breathing techniques and meditation as per the Common Yoga Protocol at the Ukku Sports Complex of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The event was inaugurated by K. H. Prakash, Chief General Manager (M&HS), RINL, in the presence of F. K. Lakra Chief General Manager (Town Administration), R. P. Sharma GM (CC) I/c and M. S. Kumar GM (Sports).

Yoga Instructors Madhavi and Surya Prakash demonstrated the asanas, explaining about their significance at the IDY celebrations to the employees at the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) head office.

Employees working in various project offices of the DCI, across India, joined the live session as the celebrations were telecast live. The Yoga Instructors introduced the DCI employees to Yogasanas, Kapalbhati, Pranayama, Dhyana, Sankalpa and Meditation.

T.V.S. Suresh Kumar and Y.A. Sailaja, HOD (HR), spoke.

Chilaka Venkata Ramesh, Yoga Master and secretary District Yoga Associations, conducted a programme on asana, pranayama and meditation at Gadiraju Palace convention, MVP Colony.

A mass yoga programme was conducted at the hilltop temple of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam.

Temple Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala, Dr. Sridevi from AYUSH, Dr. Pradeep, representing Homoeo, Yoga trainers Venkata Rao and temple AEO Anand Kumar and staff participated.

Yoga Raju, yoga trainer, Srinivasa Varma Gadiraju, director of Gadiraju Function Hall, Shantaram, Om Yoga Centre president, BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati and SAIL Independent Director Kasi Viswanadha Raju were among those who participated.

CARE Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, conducted awareness on yoga for the doctors, staff and public. DM & HO Vijaya Lakshmi explained the importance of yoga in daily life and to relieve the stress in the medical field.

Vaddiparthi Srinivas, Hospital Chief Operating Officer, CARE Hospitals, Visakhapatnam and Dr. A.V. Venu Gopal and other doctors attended the session conducted by the faculty of the Department of Yoga and Consciousness of Andhra University.

Students of Classes 8, 9 and 10 of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, MVP Colony, performed Surya namaskar under the guidance of B. Prasanna Lakshmi, yoga teacher, N.V. Ramana, PET of the school and B.V. Suresh Kumar, senior Maths teacher.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Zone-1, Kumar Swamy, participated as the chief guest.

Vice-Principal T. Sailaja gave the introductory address.

The event was organised under the guidance of S.G. Chalam, convenor of the school, and A. Kausalya, Principal.

Children of Visakha Valley School performed 40 asanas under the guidance of their yoga teacher. Madhumita of class XII excellently performed jaladeepi. Principal Eshwari Prabhakar advised the students to practise yoga every morning. School Secretary and Correspondent K. Timma Reddy said that yoga keeps the body, soul and mind healthy. Children also spoke on this occasion of its subtle benefits.

International Yoga Instructor Chandrakala guided the students of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan through the yoga session with various asanas and concluding with meditation.

School Director Chitturi Vasu Prakash was present.