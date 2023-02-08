Visakhapatnam: call to end open defecation to prevent diseases like diarrhea and cholera

February 08, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEIP), Andhra University, organised a workshop on `Ending Open Defecation towards promoting Hygiene and Public Health’ at Jamia English Medium School in Narava here on Wednesday.

AU Arts and Commerce College Principal A. Narasimha Rao called upon the locals including attendees to give priority to the use of toilets at home and those who do not have them should take steps to construct a toilet at their home.

CSSEIP Director P. Subbarao explained the objectives of the programme and sensitised the participants to SHG women and general public and their families to remain open defecation-free.

Jamia Educational Trust correspondent Shaik Muteeur Rahman called for a disease-free society and a clean environment.

Andhra Medical College Community Medicine Assistant Professors B. Nagendra Naidu and Ch. Vara Prasad underlined the importance of removal of traditional barriers in keeping away the open defecation, which leads to diseases like diarrhea and cholera.

Narava sanitation secretary G. Jagannadha Rao explained the changes in the society after Swachh Bharat Mission.