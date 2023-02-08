ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: call to end open defecation to prevent diseases like diarrhea and cholera

February 08, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEIP), Andhra University, organised a workshop on `Ending Open Defecation towards promoting Hygiene and Public Health’ at Jamia English Medium School in Narava here on Wednesday.

AU Arts and Commerce College Principal A. Narasimha Rao called upon the locals including attendees to give priority to the use of toilets at home and those who do not have them should take steps to construct a toilet at their home.

CSSEIP Director P. Subbarao explained the objectives of the programme and sensitised the participants to SHG women and general public and their families to remain open defecation-free.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jamia Educational Trust correspondent Shaik Muteeur Rahman called for a disease-free society and a clean environment.

Andhra Medical College Community Medicine Assistant Professors B. Nagendra Naidu and Ch. Vara Prasad underlined the importance of removal of traditional barriers in keeping away the open defecation, which leads to diseases like diarrhea and cholera.

Narava sanitation secretary G. Jagannadha Rao explained the changes in the society after Swachh Bharat Mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US