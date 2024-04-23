GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam businessman defrauded of ₹1.30 crore by cybercriminals

Cyber police officials recover ₹86 lakh in a swift action

April 23, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified miscreants have fraudulently duped a businessman to the tune of ₹1.30 crore in Visakhapatnam, by threatening him. However, following the police complaint, instant response from the cybercrime team led to hold over of ₹86 lakh money during the money transfer.

As per the police, a logistics businessman from the city had received a phone call from an unidentified number recently. The miscreant reportedly introduced himself as an agent from a courier office in Mumbai and stated that they had found a parcel booked under his name from Mumbai to Taiwan in which there were fake passports and narcotics. The miscreants threatened him that an FIR was also registered under his name.

Later, introducing himself as an investigating officer, another miscreant approached the complainant and informed him that his money was sent to to the terrorists and it was also used for illegal weapon purchase. When the businessman became panicky, the cyber miscreants have asked him to transfer money in his accounts. They promised to return the money after verification by the RBI officials. To gain his trust, they have also sent a fake RBI notice to him. After transferring ₹1.30 crore, the complainant realised that he was cheated and lodged a police complaint.

Cybercrime Zone II Inspector G. Srinivasa Rao and team instantly took steps to hold around ₹86 lakh during the transfer. Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar appreciated the police team.

