Buses back on roads in Visakhapatnam after nearly six months

Nearly after six months, APSRTC resumed its city bus service here on Saturday, following the State government instructions.
The bus services were stopped with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, APSRTC resumed its services partially by operating about 100 buses on the first day.
“Out of 550 ordinary and Metro services, we have run 100 services on Saturday. Gradually, based on demand, we will increase the number of services,” said APSRTC Regional Manager M.Y. Danam.
He said that buses were sanitised and the safety protocols will be followed without fail. Physical distance is being maintained and mask is mandatory to board the bus, he said.
Many citizens expressed happiness over running of city buses. College students say that the move will help them as most of the colleges have started examinations.
“Boarding a city bus is 100 times better than a packed auto-rickshaw. The buses are maintained clean and passengers are following basic norms. Apart from additional charges, many auto drivers are flouting social distancing norms,” said K. Kamaraju, a resident of Gajuwaka, who boarded a city bus to his home from Dwaraka Nagar.
Keeping in the view the AP Grama/Ward Secretariat examinations scheduled from September 20 to 26, the APSRTC officials will be deploying around 200 buses from various parts of the district. About 1.50 lakh candidates are likely to appear for the examinations. The RTC officials appealed to the candidates to utilise these special buses.
