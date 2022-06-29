Visakhapatnam: buoyed by good response, Cordelia extends cruise service till September

Tourists can contact tour operators in Visakhapatnam for details and booking of tickets

Here’s good news for tourists. The cruise liner – Cordelia Cruise – will operate for three more months from Visakhapatnam to Chennai via Puducherry.

Buoyed by the response from the tourists, the operators, who had initially announced operation of only four trips in June, have now extended the tours till September.

Though the cruise liner faced problem due to refusal of permission reportedly by the Puducherry administration initially, a tour operator said that the problem has been sorted out.

The 3-night and 4-day cruise will depart from Vizag on Day 1 and it will be sailing at sea on Day 2 and on the morning of Day 3, it will reach Puducherry. Passengers will be taken on local sightseeing till evening and at 7 p.m., the ship will depart the same evening and reach Chennai on Day 4 morning

In the return direction, the two nights, 3-day cruise ship will depart from Chennai on Day 1 and Day 2 it will be at sea. It will arrive in Visakhapatnam on the third day.

The cruise will operate from Chennai to Visakhapatnam on July 4, 11, 18 and 25; and on 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 in August and on September 5, 12 and 19.

In the return direction, the ship will operate from Visakhapatnam to Chennai on July 6, 13, 20 and 27; on 3, 10, 17, 21 and 31 in August and on 7, 14 and 21 in September.

