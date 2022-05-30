Visakhapatnam: Bullayya student embarks on 11,000- km drive to promote soil conservation

Secretary and Correspondent of Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College G. Madhu Kumar flagging off second-year degree student B. Sai Sampath on his trip from Vizag to Ladakh and back to Kanyakumari, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A second-year degree student from Dr. L. Bullayya College B. Sai Sampath embarked on a solo motorcycle trip to Ladakh and back to Kanyakumari, from the city here on Monday.

Sampath will cover about 11,000 km during his 45-day tour.

Proceeding from Visakhapatnam, he will drive across almost nine States covering Hyderabad, Nagpur, Agra, Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh, Manali, Spiti Valley and then drive down to south in the same route and proceed to Coimbatore, Madurai and Kanyakumari. He will be back to Visakhapatnam after touching Chennai.

Flagging off the biker, Secretary and Correspondent of the college G. Madhu Kumar said it is good to see youngster taking up issues and going on adventure trips.

Earlier, a couple of months ago, Sampath had cycled all the way to Kanyakumari from Visakhapatnam to spread awareness on eradicating plastic waste.

“This time, I will spread the message on the importance of soil conservation and organic farming,” said Sampath.