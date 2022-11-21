Visakhapatnam: Bullayya college student selected to participate in powerlifting championship in New Zealand

Trending
M. Durga Prasad, a 3rd BA student of Lankapalli Bullayya College, has been selected to participate in the powerlifting championship competitions to be held at Auckland in New Zealand from November 28 to December 4.
While congratulating the student, College Secretary and Correspondent G. Madhu Kumar presented ₹30,000 cash to him. Mr. Madhu Kumar’s son Ajit and Degree College Principal G.S. Chakravarthi, Vice-Principal R. Srikanth were present.
