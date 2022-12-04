Visakhapatnam: BSNL pensioners seek pension revision

December 04, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day national conference of All India BSNL Pensioner’s Welfare Association (AIBSNLPWA) held, here on December 2 and 3, elected D. Gopalakrishnan as new president, V. Vara Prasad as general secretary and T.S. Vittoban as treasurer for the next tenure.

The meeting was held under the auspices of P.S. Ramankutty, all India president of the association.

The meeting resolved to continue with their demand for the long-pending pension revision from January 1, 2017 as per the 7th CPC guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Telecom Circle conference of All India BSNL Pensioner’s Welfare Association (AIBSNLPWA) at its meeting, here, on Sunday elected K.S.s Koteswara Rao as president, D. Venkateswara Rao as secretary and J. Narayanachary as treasurer for the next tenure.

