  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: Mbappe scores twice as France beats Poland 3-1 to reach quarterfinal

Visakhapatnam: BSNL pensioners seek pension revision

December 04, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day national conference of All India BSNL Pensioner’s Welfare Association (AIBSNLPWA) held, here on December 2 and 3, elected D. Gopalakrishnan as new president, V. Vara Prasad as general secretary and T.S. Vittoban as treasurer for the next tenure.

The meeting was held under the auspices of P.S. Ramankutty, all India president of the association.

The meeting resolved to continue with their demand for the long-pending pension revision from January 1, 2017 as per the 7th CPC guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Telecom Circle conference of All India BSNL Pensioner’s Welfare Association (AIBSNLPWA) at its meeting, here, on Sunday elected K.S.s Koteswara Rao as president, D. Venkateswara Rao as secretary and J. Narayanachary as treasurer for the next tenure.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.