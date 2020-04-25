Visakhapatnam breathes easy as rain brings down temperature

Heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm brought respite from the heat and also cheered up the citizens during the lockdown here on Saturday.

Cool breeze lifted the spirits of Vizagites, who stood at their balconies and celebrated the weather by posting pictures and status in social media this afternoon. While youth took selfies, children played on their terraces with paper boats at many places.

Trees fell on roads in several areas due to gale. A large tree fell on road in between Simhachalam and Gopalapatnam route. A number of colonies in Madhavadhara, Gopalapatnam, NAD and a few areas witnessed power cuts.

Drains overflowed at many places, especially in One Town, MVP Colony, Akkayyapalem, Gajuwaka and Peda Gantyada due to rain. A few low- lying areas were inundated. Many locals brought the issue to the notice of officials through social media and WhatsApp number of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

The civic body sent sanitation staff to clear the clogged drains.

Meteorological Centre, Amaravati, in its bulletin which was released at 1 p.m. on Saturday, warned that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely to occur at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam between 08.30 a.m. of April 26 to 08.30 a.m. of April 27.