Visakhapatnam: Brandix India to organise free eye camp on Sunday
Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) will organise a free eye camp as part of its community health care programme at the Brandix CSR Camp Centre next to the Brandix India Apparel Park in Atchuthapuram, here on Sunday. Brandix has been organises these camps regularly on the second and fourth Sundays of every month.
