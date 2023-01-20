ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Brain dead woman gives new lease of life to others

January 20, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

48-year-old woman’s heart airlifted to Tirupati from Vizag

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors from KIMS Icon Hospital transporting the heart of a brain dead woman to Tirupati from Visakhapatnam.

A 48-year-old brain dead woman has given new lease of life to several persons as her family donated her organs here. Her body organs were airlifted from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati for which the police had provided the green channel.

On January 16, J Sanyasamma (48) fell down from the two-wheeler near Airport Junction, while she was returning home at BHPV Township with her son from Pendurthi. After receiving head injuries, she was admitted to KIMS Icon hospital, Sheela Nagar. After treatment, the doctors informed the family members that there was no improvement in her condition. On January 19, the hospital management had counselled the family members about the organ donation. Husband of Sanyasamma, J Ananda Rao, who is a BHEL employee, spoke with his two sons and they agreed for organ donation.

On Friday morning, the heart of Sanyasamma was airlifted to Tirupati from the city. The Airport police have provided green channel from KIMS Icon Hospital to Airport. A special vehicle with police personnel was deployed to ensure hassle-free journey from the hospital to airport. The heart was shifted to Sri Padmavati Heart Centre at Tirupati.

It was learnt that the organ is being donated to a 15-year-old boy from Kadapa. Mr. Anand Rao has also said that two of her kidneys were also donated.

