Visakhapatnam: brain dead woman gives new lease of life to four others

In a first in Andhra Pradesh, the State-run Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) successfully harvested four organs (each pair of kidneys and eyes) from a brain dead female patient. The organs were immediately donated to four others as per the order list maintained by Andhra Pradesh Jeevandan (APJ).

The 32-year-old patient P. Chandrakala, a mother of two daughters (elder daughter is studying Class VII), hailed from an economically weaker family in neighbouring Srikakulam district.

According to the APJ State co-ordinator and VIMS Director K. Rambabu, the patient was admitted to VIMS on May 31 with severe headache. Tests conducted by the neurology team revealed severe bleeding in the brain. Despite all efforts, she could not be revived.

“As soon as we came to know about her condition, I spoke to the patient’s family members and explained about Jeevandan scheme. With their consent, we experimented and succeeded in harvesting the four organs, which were immediately donated to the needy as per APJ protocol. These harvesting procedures are usually undertaken by corporate hospitals, but as a government hospital we have proved that we can do it too,” Dr. Rambabu told The Hindu.

He said that the harvested kidneys have been donated to the patients in two corporate hospitals and the eyes have been sent to LV Prasad Eye Institute. The VIMS is now ready for the harvesting process of the brain dead patients. Special doctors are not required for the procedure, he added.

Dr. Rambabu said that VIMS got approval to officially harvest organs of brain dead patients on April 26, and Chandrakala was the first patient.

‘2,900 patients waiting for organs’

“As per APJ records, around 2,900 patients are waiting for organs to be donated by donors (mostly brain dead patients). Among them, about 1,900 patients wanted kidneys, 800 (liver) and 200 (heart and lungs),” Dr. Rambabu said.

The VIMS medical staff paid floral tributes to Chandrakala on the hospital premises. The staff also joined in the short formal procession of her body from the hospital as a sign of gratitude for her generosity and the humanitarian response from the family after her death.

