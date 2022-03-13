Visakhapatnam: body of police head constable found on railway track
The body of a 50-year-old police head constable was found on the railway track near Meghadrigedda here on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Y. Bhaskara Rao, a resident of Durga Nagar, Naiduthota, Pendurthi. He was working at A. Koduru Police Station limits in Chodavaram Circle.
According to Sub-Inspector of Government Railway Police, Visakhapatnam, T. Kamesh, on receiving information that a body was traced near Meghadrigedda railway tracks, they reached the spot and shifted the body to the King George Hospital for post-mortem.
“The family members of the victims were informed about the incident. We are yet to ascertain the cause of death,” the SI said.
The GRP, Visakhapatnam, have registered a case. Further investigation is on.
