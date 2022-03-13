Visakhapatnam: body of missing boy traced at Rushikonda Beach

Toll in the drowning case increases to two

The death toll in the Rushikonda Beach drowning case rose to two as the body of 15-year-old P. Rajesh was traced on Sunday.

Inspector of Arilova Police Station Emmanuel Raju said that the body was found floating in the water around 11.30 a.m. at Rushikonda, and was retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

On Saturday, about six friends, all residents of Paradesipalem and Marikavalasa came to Rushikonda Beach to celebrate the birthday of Rajesh. After cutting a cake, the boys went to play in the waters. While swimming, Rajesh, M Pardhu and Sai went missing. The community guards who noticed them, jumped into water and traced Pardhu and Sai and immediately shifted them to hospital. Pardhu died while undergoing treatment, while the condition of Sai is said to be stable.

Arilova Police have registered a case.