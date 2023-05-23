Visakhapatnam: BMS leader Malla Jagadeeswara Rao to participate in International Labour Conference meetings in Geneva

May 23, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Malla Jagadeeswara Rao, all India vice-president of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), will participate in the International Labour Conference (ILC) meetings to be held in Geneva in Switzerland from June 4 to 16. He received an invitation from the Labour Department of India in this regard.

Labour Ministers, trade union leaders, representatives, employers’ representatives and government officials from approximately 191 countries attend the conference every year. Many key international labour issues are discussed, and on the last day some decisions are taken for implementation by all the member countries. This year also such meetings are being held from June 4 to 16 at the ILO Assembly building in Geneva.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), India’s largest trade union, is leading the conference. Five members on behalf of BMS and a single member from other trade unions are forming a team and leaving for Geneva. BMS represents the working class of India, and members of the other trade unions would act as advisors.

Mr. Jagadeeswara Rao had participated in the ILO Conference in 2017 and spoke on many issues concerning labour. He was re-elected as the vice-president of BMS for the second time recently. He had also participated in many other international labour conferences, including the one in Israel (2002), in Singapore in ‘social security’ and on ‘productivity’ in Japan. He spoke on the issues faced by workers in India, according to a statement issued by Rokkam Suresh Kumar, president, and SRC Sekhar, secretary, BMS Visakhapatnam district.

The international meet would deliberate on four main demands. They are: social security for all, safety of workers at workplace, work safety, etc. Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav will also be participating in the conference. The Union Labour Secretary, and the 10 officers, under his command, and 15 owner’s representatives will also be participating.