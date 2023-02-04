ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: blood donation camp organised at Waltair Club

February 04, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Waltair Club in association with 41ers Club 87, a service organisation, organized a blood donation camp and a felicitation meeting here on Saturday.

The felicitation meeting was held to commemorate the 100th blood donation by one of their members KRB Prakash, director of K R and Son’s, one of the oldest members of the Vizag Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

M.V.V. Satynarayana, Member of Parliament, and K. Engineer, Principal Commissioner of Customs, who himself is a regular donor, appreciated Mr. Prakash for this rare achievement for a noble cause.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The camp was organised in association with more than 20 organisations. The camp was held by the organisers to promote blood donation which will help save many lives and that people can continue to donate till the age of 65 years.

A. Sugandhi of A S Raja Voluntary Blood Bank, spoke about the importance of blood donation. G. S. Murali Krishna, Chairman of 41ers Club and S. Rajendra, president of Waltair Club spoke on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US