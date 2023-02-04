Visakhapatnam: blood donation camp organised at Waltair Club

February 04, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Waltair Club in association with 41ers Club 87, a service organisation, organized a blood donation camp and a felicitation meeting here on Saturday.

The felicitation meeting was held to commemorate the 100th blood donation by one of their members KRB Prakash, director of K R and Son’s, one of the oldest members of the Vizag Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

M.V.V. Satynarayana, Member of Parliament, and K. Engineer, Principal Commissioner of Customs, who himself is a regular donor, appreciated Mr. Prakash for this rare achievement for a noble cause.

The camp was organised in association with more than 20 organisations. The camp was held by the organisers to promote blood donation which will help save many lives and that people can continue to donate till the age of 65 years.

A. Sugandhi of A S Raja Voluntary Blood Bank, spoke about the importance of blood donation. G. S. Murali Krishna, Chairman of 41ers Club and S. Rajendra, president of Waltair Club spoke on the occasion.