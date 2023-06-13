ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Blasting of heavy rocks in Siripuram creating problems, alleges VARWA

June 13, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Apartment Residents’ Welfare Association (VARWA) and Greater Visakha Resident Colony Associations’ Federation on Tuesday jointly urged Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and other authorities to take appropriate action to avoid the dangers and nuisance due to the blasting of heavy rocks at the building construction site near the Baptist Church of Northern Circars in Sirpuram.

The association secretary B.B. Ganesh and federation secretary Pitta Narayana, in a press release, stated that the blasting is causing a lot of tension among the residents in the surroundings. The vibrations emanating from the blasting can lead to cracks in the nearby buildings and impact their foundations as well, they said. Senior citizens and patients are suffering a lot from the activity, they said.

