Visakhapatnam: BJP trying to regain power at the Centre in the garb of patriotism, alleges CPI

May 07, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Communist Party of India (CPI) State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy has alleged that the BJP is trying to regain power at the Centre in the garb of patriotism without any love for the nation or the people.

Addressing a meeting of the party’s district council here on Saturday, Mr. Murthy elaborated on the latest developments in the national and State politics. He alleged that communalism had risen again after the BJP came to power at the Centre. The BJP was raking up differences among the people and among regions to gain power. He alleged that the promises made before the 2014 elections have not been implemented till date. On the contrary, unemployment and financial troubles have increased.

Referring to the statements of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the CPI leader said that two-wheeler sales have recorded a slump, and there was no recruitment in Central government organisations. He alleged the Centre was bent on handing over the PSUs to private and corporate groups. He alleged that the BJP was trying to make inroads into Kerala with the help of sportspersons. The Centre was not paying any heed to the agitations in Delhi on the alleged harassment of women players. It was also not initiating any action on the BJP MP, who was facing allegations of harassment of the women players.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also alleged that attacks were being made in the name of Bajrang Dal in Karnataka. He said that the BJP was facing various problems in the North Eastern States.

The YSR Congress Party government has pushed the State into the debt trap, the CPI State assistant secretary alleged. While ruling out the possibility of YSRCP allying with the BJP for the elections, he said that the YSRCP has the blessings of the BJP. He alleged that the ruling YSRCP, the Opposition TDP and JSP have all failed to pull up the BJP for failing to fulfill the assurances given to the State. He said that the CPI would take the failures of these parties to the notice of the people during its election campaign. He hinted at the possibility of the CPI and CPI(M) joining hands in the next elections.

CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju, party leaders A. Vimala, Kasireddy Satyanarayana, Rehaman, R. Srinivasa Rao, K. Satyanjaneya and Chandrasekhar were among those who participated.