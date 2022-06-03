Visakhapatnam: BJP to open special cell at party office to address problems of housing beneficiaries

There is an inordinate delay in allotting houses to them, alleges GVL

There is an inordinate delay in allotting houses to them, alleges GVL

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has announced that they will be starting a special Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Cell at the BJP office to receive complaints and address the issues from the housing beneficiaries in Visakhapatnam district. He alleged that due to the State government’s apathy and negligence, a number of beneficiaries have not received houses even after three years.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Friday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced PMAY to make the poor realise their dreams of getting their own house. However, the State government’s apathy is creating problems to them, he alleged..

Mr. Narasimha Rao, who interacted with some beneficiaries from North Constituency, said that there were number of beneficiaries who had received documents from the government three years ago. The government had made them pay money also, but still houses were not allotted, he alleged. For the last three years, the officials have been creating troubles for them, Mr. Narasimha Rao alleged. Though these beneficiaries have complained about their issue to the GVMC, officials they are not at all concerned, he alleged.

He said that he would complain to the Centre about the ongoing irregularities in house allotments in Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Narasimha Rao said that he may also seek the Centre to appoint a fact-finding committee to check the irregularities.

BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav, former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, Visakhapatnam District Parliamentary Constituency president M. Ravindra, BJP leaders Suhasini Anand and others were present.