Visakhapatnam: BJP Rajya Sabha member stopped from visiting Rushikonda

Police officials cite law and order problem; G.V.L. Narasimha Rao expresses unhappiness over denial of permission

Tension prevailed as large number of police force blocked the convoy of Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and other BJP leaders, who have planned to visit Rushikonda and inspect the ongoing works on the hill, near the BJP office, Lawsons Bay Colony, here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dwaraka Zone), Inspector of MVP Police Station P. Ramanayya and others have informed the BJP leaders that he had no permission to visit Rushikonda and it would also lead to law and order situation. After a mild altercation, Mr Narasimha Rao has expressed dissatisfaction over denial of permission. He said that along with Rushikonda hill, he also wanted to see Rushikonda beach, which is believed to be maintained in a poor manner, but the police have stopped us.

Speaking to the media on the road, Mr Narasimha Rao said that he does not understand how can police stop them claiming law and order issues. “We are not anti-social elements. Moreover, the State government has not announced Rushikonda as some kind of a prohibitory place. It seems the government is frightened with our visit,” he said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that Rushikonda is one of the most sought after tourist destinatios in Visakhapatnam district. Earlier, there used to be APTDC cottages on Rushikonda hill, which were used to be available for common man, but now the cottages were demolished. The BJP wants to know what constructions are going to take place on the hill. “Is it seven- star hotel or some kind of palace. The government is not revealing what construction is coming up exactly. What is the secret behind Rushikonda constructions?” he questioned.

The BJP leader also said that if government does not reveal what is happening at Rushikonda, then it would be like some major land scam going on. If the issue goes to court, the courts may also further form fact-finding committees to ascertain about the secret constructions in Rushikonda, he warned.

BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav also condemned the demolition of Rushikonda hill and also alleged that such activities damaging the environment have been occurring at some other places in the district and this should be stopped.

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, M. Ravindra and others were present.