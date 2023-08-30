ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: BJP organises signature campaign against nomination of non-Hindus to temple trust boards

August 30, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A signature campaign was organised by the BJP in protest against the alleged nomination of non-Hindus into temple trust boards in the State, at Bhakta Tukaram temple at Hanumanthawaka here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, BJP State vice president P.V.N. Madhav alleged that the sanctity of temples was being destroyed with the nomination of persons, following other faiths, in trust boards, particularly the TTD Board. He said that members of temple trust boards could be appointed only after obtaining an NOC. He alleged that the YSRCP government was violating the rules.

The programme was organised under the auspices of SRLN Murali Mohan Raju. BJP district general secretary Srirangam Dhaneswara Rao, BJP Mahila Morcha district president U. Sujatha Raj, party leaders Rohini and S. Appalanaidu were among those who participated.

