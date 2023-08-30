HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: BJP organises signature campaign against nomination of non-Hindus to temple trust boards

August 30, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A signature campaign was organised by the BJP in protest against the alleged nomination of non-Hindus into temple trust boards in the State, at Bhakta Tukaram temple at Hanumanthawaka here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, BJP State vice president P.V.N. Madhav alleged that the sanctity of temples was being destroyed with the nomination of persons, following other faiths, in trust boards, particularly the TTD Board. He said that members of temple trust boards could be appointed only after obtaining an NOC. He alleged that the YSRCP government was violating the rules.

The programme was organised under the auspices of SRLN Murali Mohan Raju. BJP district general secretary Srirangam Dhaneswara Rao, BJP Mahila Morcha district president U. Sujatha Raj, party leaders Rohini and S. Appalanaidu were among those who participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.