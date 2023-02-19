HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: BJP MP seeks removal of Twitter post by YSR Congress Party

‘It has hurt the sentiments of Hindus across the world’

February 19, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has demanded immediate removal of the Twitter post, which shows a picture of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pouring milk into the mouth of a street kid, dressed as Lord Siva.

Mr. Narasimha Rao participated in a protest, organised at the party office at Lawson’s Bay Colony, here on Sunday. Saying that the Twitter post has hurt the sentiments of Hindus across the world, he demanded that the Chief Minister tender an unconditional apology to Hindus, and get the post removed from the official Twitter handle of the YSRCP.

BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati demanded immediate removal of the offensive post.

BJP leaders Vijayanand Reddy, Prakash Reddy, M. Nagendra, Damodar and Subrahmanyam were among those who participated.

