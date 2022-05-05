Visakhapatnam: BJP Mahila Morcha protests over women’s safety

Alleging that the Andhra Pradesh government has failed in preventing crimes against women, the members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha staged a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the GVMC administrative building on Thursday.

BJP Mahila Morcha district unit president U. Sujatha Raj alleged that there had been a rise in crimes against women in the State. “The government is not taking any steps to protect women,” she alleged.

Raising slogans against the government, the Mahila Morcha activists alleged that the Disha Act introduced by the State government had failed to be a deterrent against the crimes against women.

Former Visakhapatnam MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju took part in the protest.