Visakhapatnam: BJP leader alleges lapses in appointment of in-charge CIC

‘The appointment was made by overreaching the powers of the Governor’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that procedures were violated in the appointment of Repala Srinivasa Rao as the in-charge Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

In a letter to the Special Chief Secretary to the State government and General Administration Department, BJP Andhra Pradesh State convener for RTI Vengamamba Srinivas alleged that the appointment of Mr. Rao was made in contravention of Sections 15(2), (3), (5) & (6) of the RTI Act and the directions of the Supreme Court.

“There is no provision in the Act for appointing an in-charge CIC as the incumbent Information Commissioner need to vacate his post to be appointed as the CIC as per Section 16(2) of the Act. The current appointment of the in-charge CIC was made by overreaching the powers of the Governor of Andhra Pradesh,” alleged Mr. Srinivas.

The BJP leader appealed to the Special Chief Secretary to ensure the appointment of CIC and IC for which notifications were already issued. He also sought publication of all the above relevant information pertaining to appointment of current Information Commissioners and selection of Commissioners on the official websites of the government and the Information Commission.