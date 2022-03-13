Visakhapatnam: BJP demands scrapping of Urban Land Ceiling G.O. 36 to save poor landowners

March 13, 2022 20:32 IST

‘They are now being asked to pay 1.5 times the present land value’

BJP State vice president and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to scrap G.O. no. 36 on Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) and save the poor land owners from the prospect of ending their lives.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Raju said that many poor people living in the city had bought small plots of land, built houses and have been living there for the past 30 to 40 years. They were now being issued notices asking them to pay 1.5 times the present value of the land to regularise the land in their possession.

Citing an example, he said an individual, who had purchased 100 square yards of land at Seethammapeta and got it registered at the Sub-Registrar’s Office, and constructed the house after obtaining permission from the GVMC, would have to shell out the extra money as the government has kept many lands in 22 A (prohibited lands) list.

He said that the government value at Seethammapeta was ₹66,000, and 1.5 times that amount would come to ₹99,000 per square yard. This means that the individual has to pay about ₹99 lakh to get his 100 square yard site regularised. The individual has to pay 50% of the money by June 30, this year. These individuals were earning their livelihood by running small tea shops or working at automobile mechanic shops, he said.

Mr. Raju wondered as to how the Chief Minister, who was giving 50 to 75 square yards free to those who do not own houses, could collect such high amounts from poor people, who had purchased lands decades ago