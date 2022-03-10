Visakhapatnam: BJP activists celebrate party’s victory in four States

They take out a motorcycle rally

The cadre and leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went into celebration mode by bursting crackers and dancing to the beat of drums at the party office at Lawson’s Bay Colony, here, on Thursday evening as the party emerged victorious in the Assembly elections in four States.

A motorcycle rally was also taken out by the party workers and leaders.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, former MLA and party State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that the victory of the BJP in four out of five States, which went to the polls , indicates that the voters were staunchly behind the Modi government.

Saying that it was now the turn of the South for BJP, Mr. Raju said that the party was making all efforts to strengthen its base in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and expressed optimism that it would emerge victorious in these two States. He called upon the people to defeat the YSRCP government as otherwise the State would go bankrupt.