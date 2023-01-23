ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Bindu Mounica gets Dr. K. Saradabai Gold Medal

January 23, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

B. Bindu Mounica was awarded the gold medal for the ‘Best outgoing post-graduate in Obstetrics and Gynaecology’ for the year 2022 for securing the highest marks in the university examination.

Dr. M. Madhusudhan Babu, former Superintendent, King George Hospital (KGH) and Ho D of Medicine, Andhra Medical College (AMC), had instituted a gold medal in the name of Dr. K. Saradabai, former HoD of OBG, for the best outgoing post-graduate in Obstetrics and Gynaecology in the year 2021.

Dr. G. Butchi Raju, Principal, AMC, and Additional DME, Dr. P Ashok, Superintendent, KGH, presented the certificate. Dr. Y.L. Narasinga Rao, HoD, OBG, welcomed the gathering and appreciated the family of Dr. Madhusudan Babu for donating ₹5 lakh as corpus fund for presenting the medal to the ‘best outgoing PG in OBG’ every year.

Prof. K.V.S. Sandhya Devi presented the details regarding the inception of the gold medal and biodata of Prof K. Saradabai.

Dr. M. Madusudan Babu, former Superintendent, KGH sand husband of Prof. K. Sarada Bai, was the guest of honour. All the faculty of OBG, and other departments and family members of Dr. Bindu Mounica were present.

