Visakhapatnam: bid to rob temple near Simhachalam

No valuables were missing from the temple, says Executive Officer

Unidentified persons have allegedly attempted to enter Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple near Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Saturday night. The incident came to light when the temple priests found that the door was broke open. However none of the valuables were missing from the temple, they said.

The Gopalapatnam police said that the incident has allegedly occurred when the security guard of the temple left even before arrival of the priest. The CCTV cameras in the temple were reportedly not functioning during the time of the incident. The temple is being monitored by Simhachalam Devasthanam officials.

Responding to the incident, Simhachalam Devasthanam Executive Officer M. Suryakala said that none of the valuables were missing from the temple. She said that during the recent painting works, the CCTV cameras were disconnected, due to which they were unable to identify the accused. She said that another security guard and one more priest would be appointed and four more CCTV cameras would be arranged at the temple to ensure such incidents do not recur.