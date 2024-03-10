Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna passenger special train derails at Kottavalasa station, passengers safe

March 10, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The locomotive of the 08504 Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna passenger special train derailed while starting from the downline loop near Kottavalasa railway station in Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening.

The buffer of the first coach was said to have been entangled. All the other coaches were said to be normal and there are no casualties or injuries to any of the passengers, according to official sources.

The locomotive derailed while entering into route no. 2 from Kottavalasa station, where it has a halt. The first coach was second class-cum-luggage coach (SLR). The locomotive, which was available at the station, was used to detach the rear portion of the train. All the coaches, except the first one which got entangled and the derailed locomotive, were removed and the train was getting ready to leave around 9 p.m., after the stranded passengers were given food, according to sources.

