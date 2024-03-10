ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna passenger special train derails at Kottavalasa station, passengers safe

March 10, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The locomotive of 08504 Visakhapatnam - Bhawanipatna passenger special, which derailed near Kottavalasa railway station, around 7 p.m. on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The locomotive of the 08504 Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna passenger special train derailed while starting from the downline loop near Kottavalasa railway station in Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening.

The buffer of the first coach was said to have been entangled. All the other coaches were said to be normal and there are no casualties or injuries to any of the passengers, according to official sources.

The locomotive derailed while entering into route no. 2 from Kottavalasa station, where it has a halt. The first coach was second class-cum-luggage coach (SLR). The locomotive, which was available at the station, was used to detach the rear portion of the train. All the coaches, except the first one which got entangled and the derailed locomotive, were removed and the train was getting ready to leave around 9 p.m., after the stranded passengers were given food, according to sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US