Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi express train to run on diverted route

January 03, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Due to the safety related modernisation works in connection with doubling works between Bina – Guna section of Bhopal Division., train no.18573/74 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Visakhapatnam express trains will run on diverted route.

Train no. 18573 Visakhapatnam - Bhagat Ki Kothi express, leaving Visakhapatnam on January 5, 12 and 19 will run on diverted route via Bina Malkhedi – Bina – Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Nagda – Kota junction.

Train no. 18574 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Visakhapatnam express, leaving Bhagat Ki Kothi on January 7 and 14, will run on diverted route, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

CONNECT WITH US