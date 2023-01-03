HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi express train to run on diverted route

January 03, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Due to the safety related modernisation works in connection with doubling works between Bina – Guna section of Bhopal Division., train no.18573/74 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Visakhapatnam express trains will run on diverted route.

Train no. 18573 Visakhapatnam - Bhagat Ki Kothi express, leaving Visakhapatnam on January 5, 12 and 19 will run on diverted route via Bina Malkhedi – Bina – Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Nagda – Kota junction.

Train no. 18574 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Visakhapatnam express, leaving Bhagat Ki Kothi on January 7 and 14, will run on diverted route, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.