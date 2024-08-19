Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi express to be cancelled on August 29 for safety works

Train no. 18573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi weekly express, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 29, and 18574 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Visakhapatnam weekly express, leaving Bhagat Ki Kothi, on August 31, will be cancelled due to Pre-Non Interlocking and Non Interlocking works at Damoh Station in connection with the third line work over Katni Murwara-Bina section of Jabalpur Division of West Central Railway, according to an official release issued here on Monday.

Diversion of trains

The following trains will run on diverted route via Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram Town-Nidadavolu, instead of the regular route via Vijayawada-Eluru-Nidadavolu due to safety works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR).

They are: 22643 Ernakulam-Patna SF express, leaving Ernakulam on September 2, 9, 16 and 23; 12509 SMV Bengaluru-Guwahati SF express, leaving SMV Bengaluru on September 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27 and 11019 CST Mumbai – Bhubaneswar Konark express, leaving CST Mumbai on September 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29, will run on diverted route. There will be no stoppage at Eluru and Tadepalligudem.

The following trains will run in diverted route via Nidadavolu-Bhimavaram Town-Gudivada-Vijayawada instead of regular route via Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada. They are: 13351 Alleppey Bokaro express, leaving Dhanbad from September 2 to September 29 will run on diverted route. Stoppage eliminated at Tadepalligudem and Eluru; 18111 Tata-Yeswantpur express, leaving Tata on September 5, 12, 19 and 26, will run on diverted route and hence stoppage eliminated at Eluru. Train no. 12376 Jasidih-Tambaram express, leaving Jasidih on September 4, 11, 18 and 25, will on diverted route and there will be no stoppage at Eluru.

Train no. 22837 Hatia-Ernakulam AC express, leaving Hatia on September 2, 9, 16 and 23, will run on diverted rout and there will be no stop at Eluru, 18637 Hatia – SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Haia on September 7, 14, 21 and 28; 12835 Hatia SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Hatia on September 3, 8, 10., 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29 and 12889 Tata Nagar-SMV Bengaluru, leaving Tata Nagar on September 6, 13, 20 and 27, will all run on diverted route, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair K. Saandeep.

Travelling public have been asked to make a note of the changes and act accordingly.

