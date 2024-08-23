Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru weekly special train a big hit on its maiden run

The weekly special train 08543/44 Visakhapatnam-SMVB-Visakhapatnam, being operated by Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR), had an overwhelming patronage on its maiden run on August 18. It already has a huge waiting list for the August 25 run in all classes.

There has been an overwhelming demand for a daily direct train from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru to cater to the needs of techies from Visakhapatnam region. The demand grew louder after the only originating train between Vizag-Bengaluru-Vizag Prasanthi express, was extended to Bhubaneswar, after the formation of East Coast Railway (E Co R).

The railways have been operating special trains between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru, on and off, for nearly a decade, to assuage the feelings of alienation among passengers from Visakhapatnam region. Starting with the Visakhapatnam-Krishnarajapuram (Bengaluru) express, which was operated as a special nearly a decade ago, special trains were run for limited trips and used to be extended following demands by rail activists.

It’s a different matter that Visakhapatnam Junction has retained its position as the number one railway station among the top 20 revenue generating railway stations in the Bhubaneswar-headquartered East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone during the last three financial years. It is followed by Bhubaneswar in the second place. Visakhapatnam could have achieved higher revenue, had more originating daily trains been operated to Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and other destinations, says Duvvada Railway Users Association (DRUA) secretary Kanchumurthi Eswar, who had obtained information under the RTI Act. Duvvada railway station has secured the 13th position among the top 20 railway stations in ECoR Zone and among the top five in Waltair Division, between April 1, 2023 and March 21, 2024, he says.

Train no. 08549/50 Visakhapatnam-SMV Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam special was operated as a weekly for 10 trips from both sides (between May 4 to June 30, 2024). This train used to leave at 1.15 p.m. on Saturdays and reach Bengaluru at 7.30 a.m. on the next day. This train was not extended after its last run, as was the case in the past.

Rail users are demanding restoration of this special train on Saturdays as it would give it a viable option for those who wish to reach their offices in time on Mondays.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy had written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vishnaw, nearly two years ago, on the need to start a daily train from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru via Vijayawada and Tirupati. He recalled that the Prasanthi Express, which had originated from Visakhaptanam, was extended to Bhubaneswar, which resulted in the curtailment of its allocated reservation quota.

