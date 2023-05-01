ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru weekly special extended by four trips

May 01, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

East Coast Railway has decided to extend the run of train no. 08543/44 Visakhapatnam- Bengaluru Cant-Visakhapatnam weekly special train by four trips in both the directions.

Train no. 08543 will leave Visakhapatnam junction on Sundays at 3:55 p.m. from May 7 to 28, to reach Bengaluru Cant on the next day at 12:30 p.m.

In the return direction, 08544 Bengaluru Cant-Visakhapatnam weekly special, will leave Bengaluru Cant at 3.50 p.m. on Mondays, from May 8 to 29, to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 1.30 p.m, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet and Krishnarajpuram between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru Cant.

These trains will have: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class-cum-luggage/ Disabled coaches-2 (ICF coaches).

