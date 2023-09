Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru special train to be operated from October 8 to November 26

September 30, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Train 08543 Visakhapatnam- SMV Bengaluru weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 3.55 pm from October 8 to November 26. It will reach destination next day at 12.30 pm. In return direction, train 08544 SMV Bengaluru -Visakhapatnam will leave at 3.50 p.m. on Mondays from October 9 to November 27, and reach Visakhapatnam next day at 1.30 p.m., according to a release here on Saturday.

Stoppages Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, Krishnarajpuram between Visakhapatnam and SMV Bengaluru.

