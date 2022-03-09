Visakhapatnam: beneficiaries allege forcible deduction of user charges from their social welfare pensions

We will ascertain facts and take action against those responsible, says GVMC Commissioner

Pensioners from Kranthi Nagar (Ward 63) of Malkapuram are a furious lot. They allege that the secretariat staff have been deducting user charges for garbage collection forcibly from their pension. While a few allege that ₹60 was deducted as one month user charges, a few pensioners claim that about ₹120 to ₹180, user charges for two to three months, was deducted from the total amount.

Venkata Ratnam, a pensioner from Kranthi Nagar and a widow, said that in January, the staff had deducted ₹120 from her pension of ₹2,500, claiming that they have deducted the user charges for two months. In February and March, ₹60 was deducted each, she said. “When I asked why did they deduct the amount, the staff said that they have received instructions from the higher authorities”, the elderly woman said.

P. Gopalam, another elderly man, said that the staff had deducted ₹60 and handed over ₹2,440 this month. “However, the staff have noted down that they have given me full pension without any deductions in their book,” he added.

Corporator of Ward 63, G Chinna (TDP) said that after the issue came to his notice, he has enquired with the staff. “The staff said that they have received instructions to do this. I have urged them not to deduct money from the amounts, which is completely wrong. I have also asked them not to repeat this again,” he said.

CPI(M) leader & Corporator of Ward 78, B. Ganga Rao, said that such deductions occurred from around 250 eligible beneficiaries accounts in Ward 63. Not only in this ward, but such complaints are being reported in other wards also like 46 and 28, he alleged.

R.N. Madhavi from AIDWA alleged that the secretariat staff have deducted ₹300, five month user charges, from a differently-abled person at Thatichetlapalem in Ward 46 and provided a pension of just ₹s2,200.

‘No instructions’

Speaking to The Hindu, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that the issue was brought to his notice by some corporators. “We will ascertain facts and if the staff had really deducted money, we will initiate action against them,” he said. He said that the GVMC did not give any such instructions to deduct user charges from the pensions.

Garbage Collection charges

Meanwhile, the protests intensified against the garbage collection charges in Visakhapatnam city. People from various sections, especially those from BPL families, have been strongly objecting to the decision to collect user charges for collecting garbage. A few days ago, a number of elderly women intercepted Pendurthi MLA A. Adeep Raju during his visit to Chinnamushidiwada and questioned him on the issue.