Visakhapatnam beaches likely to have robotic Lifebuoys to prevent drowning deaths

The equipment can save three persons at a time, says Mayor

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 09, 2022 23:22 IST

A demonstration of a robotic Lifebuoy rescuing a person from drowning being performed at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Friday | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Keeping in view of the rising drowning deaths at the local beaches, the district administration is trying to take the help of technology to safeguard the lives of the people visiting the beaches. As part of it, a demonstration of a robotic Lifebuoy, which helps in rescuing people from drowning was inspected by District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, along with Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, at RK Beach here on Friday. The robotic equipment was manufactured by city-based Vizag Safe company.

Speaking during the programme, Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that the lifebuoy can travel seven metres in a second up to 600 metres in the waters. This equipment can save three persons at a time, she said. She also added that the cost of the equipment would be about ₹5.50 lakh. The Mayor also said that keeping in view of safety of visitors, the civic body would take steps to buy such equipments in future.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that beaches in Visakhapatnam district receives a number of tourists throughout the year and steps are being taken for the safety of beach visitors. He said that they would try to purchase five such lifebuoys in the coming days.

Mr. Lakshmisha said that the civic body would take permission from the government to purchase them

