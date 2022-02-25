Visakhapatnam: Beach Road residents urged not to view Milan from balconies or rooftops

Decision taken due to security reasons, says Police Commissioner

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha has appealed to the people residing in apartments on Beach Road and also to the staff and customers in hotels on the Beach Road stretch not to watch the city parade, operation demonstration and other proceedings of Milan-2022 from the balconies and rooftops but watch from the enclosures arranged on Beach Road. The event is scheduled to be held on February 27. The decision has been taken in the view of security reasons. He also said that owners of under construction buildings should also ensure that no one should enter the buildings to watch the programme from their balconies or rooftops. He also reminded that there are only two entry points for the public. Park Hotel Junction and Naval Coastal Battery. Pass holders should follow the route map given in the pass. He also suggested them not to bring small children to the venue or enclosures. He said that public should not come out of enclosures to Beach Road immediately after the programme. For the convenience of the public, announcement will be made and only then they may leave, he added.