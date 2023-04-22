Visakhapatnam-based youth abducted, murdered in Srikakulam district

April 22, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A youth named Shiva based from Marikavalasa area was allegedly abducted by a group of persons in Visakhapatnam and was murdered in Srikakulam district. The youth was also allegedly buried in a beach, it was learnt. Though the incident occurred about 10 days ago, it came to light after the police took a few persons into their custody. It was learnt that a rowdy-sheeter from Jalaripeta area was allegedly the prime suspect in the murder.

As per sources from police, there was a rift between Shiva and a rowdy-sheeter. The rowdy-sheeter along with some of his men had picked up Shiva in a vehicle and took him to a beach near Ranasthalam area, where they had allegedly murdered and buried him. Recently, the police team came to know about the incident and had started to pick up suspects in the case.

More details are yet to be ascertained.