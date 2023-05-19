HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam-based cricketer Nitish Reddy makes SRH debut

He was deprived of his maiden IPL wicket after the third umpire declared his bouncer, which got rid of Faf du Plessis, a no ball

May 19, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Though Nitish Reddy did not get a chance to bat, he bowled two overs giving away 19 runs 

Visakhapatnam-based cricketer K. Nitish Reddy made his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the match between SRH and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) held at Hyderabad on May 18.

Though the Gajuwaka youth did not get a chance to bat, he bowled two overs giving away 19 runs with an economy of 9.5. Nitish was deprived of his maiden IPL wicket after the third umpire declared his vicious bumper, which got rid of Faf du Plessis, a no ball.

Several members of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) expressed their happiness for Nitish Reddy making it to the playing eleven. They are optimistic that the 20-year old would get another game which is SRH’s last game against Mumbai Indians this Sunday.

Nitish had a good outing in the previous Andhra Premier League (APL) and was picked up by the SRH this year, they recalled.

Nitish had got a break in the 2021 IPL, when he was picked up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He provided his services as a net bowler.

He is an all-rounder, who plays in the middle-order and also bowls at brisk pace. Nitish who took up cricket at the age of six years, was groomed in the coaching camps organised by the VDCA and scored many runs in the U-16, U-19. He had also played for India B.

