ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam-based company Brandix India wins Greentech Global Award

Published - August 02, 2024 08:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

BIAC aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2030 through continuous investment in clean energy and optimising overall energy consumption, reads a statement

The Hindu Bureau

Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) has received the Greentech Global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Award for Best Practices in the Environment Protection category for the year 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam-based BIAC has long been adopting sustainable practices in the apparel and textile industry. Around 50% of the apparel park’s annual water consumption is met sustainably through rainwater harvesting and it is the first industry in the State to have installed a solar sludge dryer, making it a zero-landfill apparel park.

BIAC aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2030 through continuous investment in clean energy and optimising overall energy consumption, according to a statement issued by the company.

Speaking about the company’s efforts in environmental protection, Neil Rosayro, Country Head, said that the award is a testament to the company’s commitment to safeguarding the environment for future generations and further inspires them to continue the journey towards creating a greener, healthier planet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US