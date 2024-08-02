GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam-based company Brandix India wins Greentech Global Award

BIAC aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2030 through continuous investment in clean energy and optimising overall energy consumption, reads a statement

Published - August 02, 2024 08:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) has received the Greentech Global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Award for Best Practices in the Environment Protection category for the year 2024.

Visakhapatnam-based BIAC has long been adopting sustainable practices in the apparel and textile industry. Around 50% of the apparel park’s annual water consumption is met sustainably through rainwater harvesting and it is the first industry in the State to have installed a solar sludge dryer, making it a zero-landfill apparel park.

BIAC aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2030 through continuous investment in clean energy and optimising overall energy consumption, according to a statement issued by the company.

Speaking about the company’s efforts in environmental protection, Neil Rosayro, Country Head, said that the award is a testament to the company’s commitment to safeguarding the environment for future generations and further inspires them to continue the journey towards creating a greener, healthier planet.

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / environmental issues

