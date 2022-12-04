Visakhapatnam: BARC’s AKRUTI centre likely to be established at Geology Department in Andhra University

December 04, 2022 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, is planning to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra University in establishing AKRUTI (Advanced Knowledge and Rural Technology Implementation) centre. A team headed by Group Director A.P.Tiwari had already visited the varsity and discussed about it last month with Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

According to Prof. Prasad Reddy, AKRUTI centre is likely to be established on the Geology Department premises and two rooms have already been identified for this purpose. Expenditure incurred for this project (establishing and operation) will be borne by the BARC in a phased manner totalling to nearly ₹2 crore.

“Project Manager as well five co-ordinators will be recruited to maintain the AKRUTI centre by the university itself. Technical training will be given to them by the BARC,” he said.

He said that the main objective of the centre is to empower villages with science & technology-based eco-friendly workplan for sustainable economic growth of rural sector.